The Hayward Hurricanes boys golf team finished third in the Heart O’ North Conference tournament at Bloomer Thursday, May 27, and third in the final Heart O’ North season standings.

Hurricanes junior Devin Sheehan and senior Gibson Walsh earned spots on the 10-player all-conference team.

Team scores from the conference tournament at Bloomer were: Northwestern, 163; Spooner, 166; Hayward, third by tie-breaker, 173; Bloomer, fourth by tie-breaker, 173; Barron, 180; Ladysmith, 196; St. Croix Falls, 203; Cameron, 244; and Cumberland, 265. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser did not qualify as a team.

The top scorers at Bloomer were Dillon Scheufeli and Trent Meyer of Northwestern with scores of 35 and 37 respectively.

Hurricanes player Devin Sheehan tied Spooner’s Jace Burch for third place with scores of 39.

Northwestern won the conference championship with a season score of 17 points.  Spooner was second with 16 points and Hayward third with 15 points.

Northwestern’s Trent Meyer won the HON player of the year title with 54 points. Hayward’s Devin Sheehan was second on the-conference team with 47 points and Gibson Walsh seventh with 35 points.

The next action for the Hurricanes will be the WIAA Division 2 regional playoff hosted by Northwestern at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs Tuesday, June 1.

