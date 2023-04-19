The Hayward Hurricanes baseball team opened their season Thursday-Saturday April 13-15 by winning four of five games at the Woodside Sports Complex near Mauston.

On Thursday, the Canes won two games against Heart O’ North Conference foe Chetek-Weyerhaeuser by scores of 10-2 and 8-2.

