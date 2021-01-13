The ballot for the April 6 spring election has been set, as candidates have filed nomination papers for local school board, city, village and town offices, and Sawyer County elected positions.
Incumbent Sawyer County Circuit Judge John M. Yackel has filed for re-election to a six-year term. He is unopposed.
Hayward School Board
Only incumbents filed for election to the Hayward Community School District Board of Education. They are Linda Plante, Derek Hand and Stacey Hessel.
Hayward City Council
Incumbent Mayor Charlie Munich has filed for re-election. Filing for the city council alderperson positions are: District 1, Harold Johnson Sr. (incumbent); District 2, Gary Gillis (incumbent); District 3, Ward Williamson (incumbent); and Ward 4, Linda Hand. The Ward 4 incumbent, Al Voight, is not seeking re-election.
Those who have filed for election as town officers in Sawyer County are as follows:
Town of Bass Lake (Sawyer County)
The incumbents have filed for the open positions. They are: Chairperson, Justin Hall; Supervisors, Bob Hammond and Marshall Savitski; and Treasurer, Kari Aderman.
Town of Hayward
Gary Gedart, who is currently a town supervisor, has filed for election as chairperson. The incumbent, Jeff Homuth, is not running.
Three persons are running for two supervisor positions: Ron Siemers, Andrea Wittwer and Henry Bearhart. Incumbent Dan Cousins Sr. is not running.
Town of Hunter
Only incumbents filed for election. They are Laura Rusk for chairperson, Kay Ryan and Jim Dier for supervisor, Patty Swaffield for clerk and Cindy Gutsch for treasurer.
Town of Lenroot
Only incumbents filed for election. They are: Gordon Christians for chairperson, Jack Sjostrom and Mike Bandow for supervisor, Carol Stone for clerk and Rebecca Brunner-Stroede for treasurer.
Town of Meteor
The town caucus was held Monday, Jan. 11. Those who were nominated are: For chairperson, Dale Olson (incumbent); for supervisors, Ellyn Welling (incumbent) and Zachary White; for clerk, Clarence Frey, incumbent; and for treasurer, Ann Kormann, incumbent.
Town of Round Lake
For chairperson, incumbent Rolfe Hanson is running unopposed. For supervisor, with two positions open, the candidates are incumbents Kay Wilson and Ginny Chabek and challenger James Strandlund. The incumbent clerk, Kathy McCoy, and incumbent treasurer, Vicki Palya, are running unopposed.
Town of Sand Lake
The town caucus was held Monday, Jan. 11. Those who were nominated are: Chairman, Robert Langham; Supervisor 1, Edgar Gregory; Supervisor 2, George Shedivy; clerk, Elaine Nyberg; and treasurer, Joan Rainville.
There were no other nominations.
Town of Spider Lake
Information was unavailable prior to the press deadline.
Washburn County
Running for town officer positions in Washburn County are:
Stinnett: The town caucus was held Saturday, Jan. 9, and the incumbents were nominated for the April 6 ballot. They are: Bill Groat for chairman, Donald Plante and Gary Elliott for supervisors, Katie Parks for clerk and Sandy Johnson for treasurer.
Stone Lake: Only incumbents were nominated at the town caucus held Monday, Jan. 11. They are: Ted Crandell for chairman, Jack Coddington for Supervisor 1, Dan Buchman for Supervisor 2 and Michelle Drabek for clerk-treasurer.
Appeals judge
The incumbent Wisconsin District Three Court of Appeals judge, Mark Seidl, has filed a notification of noncandidacy. This district covers the northern part of the state.
Two persons have filed their papers for election to this position: Outagamie County Circuit Judge Greg Gill Jr. of Appleton and attorney Rick Cveykus of Wausau.
The nomination papers of two other persons are awaiting approval.
State superintendent
Seven persons have filed for election as state superintendent of public instruction.
They are incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor of Madison, Shandowlyon S. Hendricks-Williams of Milwaukee, Troy Gunderson of West Salem, Sheila Briggs of Deforest, Deborah Kerr of Caledonia, Joe Fenrick of Fond du Lac and Steve Krull of Milwaukee.
A primary election will be held Feb. 16, from which the top two vote recipients will advance to the April 6 election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.