Murray Carter of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Ella Niznik of Bethel, Minnesota, won the men’s and women’s 29-kilometer skate races, respectively, in the Kortelopet on the Birkebeiner Trail from Hwy. 00 to downtown Hayward Friday, Feb. 25.
The Kortelopet (Norwegian for ‘short race’) is part of Birkebeiner Week events.
Carter finished in one hour 19 minutes 30 seconds. Zaine Braaten of Moorhead, Minn., took second in the men’s race in 1:22:12 and Ben Dohlby of Pewaukee, Wis., was third in 1:24:05.
Niznik won the women’s skate race in 1:31:34, followed by Ashley Grossklaus of Eagle, Wisconsin in 1:33:50 and Jenna Johnson of Duluth in 1:34:51.
Greta Hansen of Green Bay won the women’s 29K Kortelopet classic race in 1:49:26, followed by Lily Ward of Afton, Minnesota,in 1:54:55 and Lydia Kraker of Duluth in 1:53:28.
Jakob Krag of Tomahawk, a member of the Lakeland Union Nordic Ski Team, won the men’s classic Kortelopet in 1:34:14, followed by Kieran Mullen of Hazelhurst in 1:34:17 and Benjamin Martin of St. Paul in 1:34:18.
The temperature was in the single digits above zero and the skies were sunny for Friday’s races. The wind was calm except for when skiers crossed Lake Hayward just before finishing.
Birkie Week continues Saturday, Feb. 26, with the 50K Birkie Skate and 55K Birkie Classic races from Cable to Hayward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.