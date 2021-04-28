Thanks to the early warm-up this spring, the Sawyer County Forestry Department was able to give Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) the OK to open its trails early.
As of Tuesday, April 27, all CAMBA trails from Mt. Ashwabay in Bayfield down to Hatchery Creek and the Hospital Gateway trails near Hayward are now open.
For more information and trail maps, visit CAMBAtrails.org.
