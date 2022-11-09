The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Please note this is the third Thursday of the month due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pantry is located on the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in the lower level of the Professional Building. The Cable Area Food Shelf is affiliated with The Brick of Ashland and the Cable area churches.

