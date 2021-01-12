The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, for curbside registration and food pick-up. It is located in the lower level of the Professional Building on the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in Cable.

For more information, call Teri Hanson at (715) 795-2760.

