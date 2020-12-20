After falling behind 13-0 and 19-2 in the first half, the Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team made a major comeback before losing a conference game 65-60 to the Cameron Comets in Cameron Thursday, Dec. 17.
Cameron led 35-21 at halftime. Trailing by 41-24, the Canes went on a 12-3 run to begin the second half and then cut the deficit to six at 49-43 with a basket by Owen Stamp with 3:57 to go.
Henry Schmitt hit two free throws to get the team within four at 57-53 and then hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to cut Cameron’s lead to 63-60. Austin Weis then made two free throws for the Comets to make the final margin 65-60.
Schmitt led the Canes with 24 points and Ayden Froemel had 12. The Comets edged the Canes in rebounds, 33-20.
“We gave them (Cameron) everything they could handle,” said HHS Coach Matt Albrecht. “Our effort was just phenomenal. We got contributions from everybody.”
On Dec. 15, the Hurricanes lost to the Barron Golden Bears at the RJS Gym, 69-45. The Bears jumped out to a 27-8 lead at halftime.
Elijah Heyworth led the Canes with 14 points. Hayward shot 13-for-48 (27%) from the floor, while Barron shot 28-for-53 (52%). The Cames went 18-for-26 from the free throw line while Barron was 2-for-7. Barron outrebounded Hayward 34-31 and had 13 turnovers to Hayward’s 11.
The Hurricanes (1-3) played at Osceola on Dec. 22. Their next game will be against Northwestern at home Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Hayward 21 39 — 60
Cameron 35 30 — 65
Hayward: FG-FT/A-PF-TP: Henry Schmitt, 6-7/8-0-24; Ayden Froemel, 4-1/1-0-12; Niizhoo Sullivan, 2-0-1/2-0-7; Elijah Heyworth, 3-1/2-0-7; Chase McCallum, 1-2/2-0-4; Ethan Wessel, 1-0-0-2; Sam Snider, 1-0-0-2; Owen Stamp, 1-0-0-2; totals, 0-12/15-0-60. 3-pt. FG: Schmitt, 5/10; Sullivan, 2/7; Froemel, 1/2.
Cameron: Richie Murphy, 8/12-4/7-4-21; Austin Weis, 7/17-3/3-3-18; Ian Payne, 5/13-4/8-1-15; Grant Paetzold, 3/5-0-2-6; Jordan Folz, 1/1-0-2-3; Dylan Foss,1/4-0-3-2; totals, 25/53-11/48-17-65. 3-pt. FG/A: Weis, 3/3; Payne, 4/8; Murphy, 4/7.
Hayward 8 37— 45
Barron 27 42 — 69
Hayward: FG/A-FT/A-PF-TP: Elijah Heyworth, 5/10-3/3-3-14; Henry Schmitt, 1/8-6/7-2-8; Chase McCallum, 2/4-3/4-1-7; Ayden Froemel, 2/8-1/2-0-5; Niizhoo Sullivan, 1/8-3/6-3-5; Sam Snider, 1/5-0-0-2; Tanner Poppe,1/2-0-2-2; Trae Stone, 0/2-1/2-0-1; totals, 13/48-18/26-11-45. 3-pt. FG/A: Heyworth, 1/3.
HON Boys Basketball
Northwestern 3-0
Barron 3-1
Spooner 3-1
Cameron 2-0
Ladysmith 2-1
St. Croix Falls 2-2
Hayward 1-3
Cumberland 0-4
Che-Wey 0-4
Bloomer 0-0
