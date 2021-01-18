FISHERMANS 19-20
Jan.7
League Standings: Buckhorn 328-186, Riverside Lanes 341½-171½, Vet Center 330-184, Gutter Dwellers 280-230, Hayward Poppers 289½-135½, The Village Smith 237-255
This Week’s Results: Riverside Lanes 908, Riverside Lanes 2671, Hayward Poppers 1181, Riverside Lanes 3451
High Individual Game, Men: Dave Skopek 245
High Individual Series, Men: Dave Skopek 631
High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Jamie Vobornik 319
High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Carl Christianson 757
High Individual Game, Women: Samantha Henk 189
High Individual Series, Women: Samantha Henk 510
High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Samantha Henk 262
High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Samantha Henk 729
TUESDAY AFTERNOON MIXED
Jan. 5
League Standings: Otter 44-28, Fox 40-32, Wolf 33-39, Bears 27-45
This Week’s Results: Bears 600, Bears 1800, Otter 817, Otter 2397
High Team Game: Hank Niehoff 205
High Team Series: Hank Niehoff 505
High Handicap Game: Hank Niehoff 240
High Handicap Series: Don Basterash 624
High Individual Game: Georgia Westphal 162
High Individual Series: Georgia Westphal 399
High Individual Handicap Game: Georgia Westphal 215
High Individual Handicap Series: Georgia Westphal 558
FRIDAY AFTERNOON MIXED
Jan. 8
League Standings: Kubota 66-39, Hayward Home Center 59-46, Allis 56-49, John Deere 47-58, Tribbles 46-59, Oliver 41-64
This Week’s Results: Kubota 753, Hayward Home Center 2026, Kubota 912, Kubota 2486
High Individual Game, Men: Steve Henk 252
High Individual Series, Men: Steve Henk 677
High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Steve Henk 261
High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Steve Henk 704
High Individual Game, Women: Jackie Amundson 219
High Individual Series, Women: Jackie Amundson 536
High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Jackie Amundson 268
High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Jackie Amundson 683
RIVERSIDE LADIES
Jan. 6
League Standings: Finders Keepers 71½-33½, Minnow Jims 67-38, S&J Trailer Park 64-41, Northwoods Divas 51½-53½, Debbie’s Hair Design 51-54
This Week’s Results: Northwoods Divas 579, Northwoods Divas 1679, Northwoods Divas 768, Debbie’s Hair Design 2235
High Individual Game: Cris Gauthier 174
High Individual Series: Cris Gauthier 491
High Individual Handicap Game: Karen Blinkwolt 223
High Individual Handicap Series: Linda Achtor 601
BIG EIGHT
Jan. 5
League Standings: M&M Rental 24-5, TNT 10-19, Home Center 2 11-17, HHC High Rollers 24-7, Hayward Home Center 29-1
This Week’s Results: Hayward Home Center 2306, M&M Rental 2567, Home Center 2 756, HHC High Rollers 894
High Team Game: Mark Jorczak 266
High Team Series: Jake Hadley 693
High Handicap Game: Mark Jorczak 288
High Handicap Series: Jake Hadley 771
High Individual Game: Jackie Vaneck 138
High Individual Series: Mona Marks 400
High Individual Handicap Game: Jackie Vaneck 237
High Individual Handicap Series: Jackie Vaneck 642
STRIKING LADIES
Jan. 6
League Standings: Quality Eyeglass 49-35, Hayward Home Center 45-39, Trailways 42-42, TNT 32-52
This Week’s Results: Trailways 592, Hayward Home Center 1621, Trailways 776, Trailways 2157
High Individual Game: Gayle Flemming 206
High Individual Series: Gayle Flemming 551
High Individual Handicap Game: Gayle Flemming 224
High Individual Handicap Series: Kathy Mathis 615
