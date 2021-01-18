FISHERMANS 19-20

Jan.7

League Standings: Buckhorn 328-186, Riverside Lanes 341½-171½, Vet Center 330-184, Gutter Dwellers 280-230, Hayward Poppers 289½-135½, The Village Smith 237-255

This Week’s Results: Riverside Lanes 908, Riverside Lanes 2671, Hayward Poppers 1181, Riverside Lanes 3451

High Individual Game, Men: Dave Skopek 245

High Individual Series, Men: Dave Skopek 631

High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Jamie Vobornik 319

High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Carl Christianson 757

High Individual Game, Women: Samantha Henk 189

High Individual Series, Women: Samantha Henk 510

High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Samantha Henk 262

High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Samantha Henk 729

TUESDAY AFTERNOON MIXED

Jan. 5

League Standings: Otter 44-28, Fox 40-32, Wolf 33-39, Bears 27-45

This Week’s Results: Bears 600, Bears 1800, Otter 817, Otter 2397

High Team Game: Hank Niehoff 205

High Team Series: Hank Niehoff 505

High Handicap Game: Hank Niehoff 240

High Handicap Series: Don Basterash 624

High Individual Game: Georgia Westphal 162

High Individual Series: Georgia Westphal 399

High Individual Handicap Game: Georgia Westphal 215

High Individual Handicap Series: Georgia Westphal 558

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MIXED

Jan. 8

League Standings: Kubota 66-39, Hayward Home Center 59-46, Allis 56-49, John Deere 47-58, Tribbles 46-59, Oliver 41-64

This Week’s Results: Kubota 753, Hayward Home Center 2026, Kubota 912, Kubota 2486

High Individual Game, Men: Steve Henk 252

High Individual Series, Men: Steve Henk 677

High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Steve Henk 261

High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Steve Henk 704

High Individual Game, Women: Jackie Amundson 219

High Individual Series, Women: Jackie Amundson 536

High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Jackie Amundson 268

High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Jackie Amundson 683

RIVERSIDE LADIES

Jan. 6

League Standings: Finders Keepers 71½-33½, Minnow Jims 67-38, S&J Trailer Park 64-41, Northwoods Divas 51½-53½, Debbie’s Hair Design 51-54

This Week’s Results: Northwoods Divas 579, Northwoods Divas 1679, Northwoods Divas 768, Debbie’s Hair Design 2235

High Individual Game: Cris Gauthier 174

High Individual Series: Cris Gauthier 491

High Individual Handicap Game: Karen Blinkwolt 223

High Individual Handicap Series: Linda Achtor 601

BIG EIGHT

Jan. 5

League Standings: M&M Rental 24-5, TNT 10-19, Home Center 2 11-17, HHC High Rollers 24-7, Hayward Home Center 29-1

This Week’s Results: Hayward Home Center 2306, M&M Rental 2567, Home Center 2 756, HHC High Rollers 894

High Team Game: Mark Jorczak 266

High Team Series: Jake Hadley 693

High Handicap Game: Mark Jorczak 288

High Handicap Series: Jake Hadley 771

High Individual Game: Jackie Vaneck 138

High Individual Series: Mona Marks 400

High Individual Handicap Game: Jackie Vaneck 237

High Individual Handicap Series: Jackie Vaneck 642

STRIKING LADIES

Jan. 6

League Standings: Quality Eyeglass 49-35, Hayward Home Center 45-39, Trailways 42-42, TNT 32-52

This Week’s Results: Trailways 592, Hayward Home Center 1621, Trailways 776, Trailways 2157

High Individual Game: Gayle Flemming 206

High Individual Series: Gayle Flemming 551

High Individual Handicap Game: Gayle Flemming 224

High Individual Handicap Series: Kathy Mathis 615

