The Borah Epic, the second-largest off-road bicycle race of the year in the Hayward-Cable area will take place Saturday, June 5.
The 38-mile Full Epic begins at 10:30 a.m. at Hatchery Creek Village Field, two miles east of Hayward.
Typically, around 750 riders take part in this annual event, which raises funds for the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) trails.
Racers in the 38-mile Full Epic start in waves beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Hatchery Creek Village Field (formerly Rosie’s Field) adjacent to Hatchery Creek County Park two miles east of Hayward and finish at the Birkebeiner start line near the Great Hall in the Town of Cable.
New for 2021, the course will no longer use the Fire Tower Climb or Gravity Cavity. Instead, the course will use more singletrack and a more direct route.
The 17-mile Half Epic begins at 10 a.m. at the Birkebeiner Start Line, traversing trails through the forests of Bayfield and Sawyer counties, looping back to the Birkie start line.
Also starting at 10 a.m. at the Birkie start line, the Gravel Road Epic is a 23-mile or 35-mile option for riders, looping back to finish at the Birkebeiner start line.
Bib number pickup will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the Great Hall. At 4 p.m.,there will be a women’s ride presented by Riverbrook Bike and Ski.
There will be a Finish Line Bash from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, presented by Bent Paddle Brewing.
At 3 p.m., the awards ceremony will take place. Awards will be available for pick-up.
The annual Borah Epic has raised more than $117,000 for the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) since its foundation in 2013. This funding has helped CAMBA build and maintain more than 100 miles of pristine singletrack trails throughout Northwest Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.