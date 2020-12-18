Boomers probably have their strongest Christmas memories secreted away in their childhoods.
When we grew up, Santa Claus was as alive to us as our grandparents. Few of us doubted his existence and our parents tried to keep it that way long into our youth.
My dad was a Santa Claus aficionado. He revered Santa almost as much as the Nativity scene under the tree. Every Christmas Eve he would gather his children around him in the living room and read “A Christmas Carol” and “T’was the Night Before Christmas.” Since my little brother was 12 years younger, this ritual went on right through my teen years. We wouldn’t have dreamt of popping that Christmas bubble. And we never eye-rolled.
Sugar cookies and milk were always laid out for Santa and, without fail, they were gone in the morning — the empty glass and crumbs left on the coffee table to drive home the point that Santa had been in the house.
As a child, it never occurred to me that sugar cookies and milk were also my dad’s favorite evening snack.
My parents never wrapped Christmas gifts until all of us were settled in bed. Then I would hear the rustle of paper and soft conversation as they wrapped gifts, each one of them marked, “From Santa Claus with love.” In my dad’s handwriting.
If there were any gifts from my parents, they were handed out unwrapped. Everything under that tree had Santa’s stamp on it.
One year my dad literally went “over the top” in his zeal to keep Santa alive. He waited until the kids were all in bed, and then he went outside and propped a ladder up against the side of the house and rang bells.
Of course, we wanted to leap out of bed and see Santa and his sleigh but mom said, “No, Santa will go away if you try to see him. Just listen to his sleigh bells.”
In later years, as an adult coming home from Chicago for Christmas, I would often talk with my sister about the lengths dad went to for Santa’s — and our — sakes.
The one Christmas tradition that dad could not successfully promote, however, was fruitcake. He loved it. The rest of us abhorred it.
Nonetheless, Dad would buy a fruitcake from the bakery and act as though it was his private, precious Christmas cargo.
I made a fruitcake for him one year, devoting myself to a recipe from The New York Times Cook Book by Craig Claiborne. It was the kind of fruitcake that has 12 kinds of fruits and citrons and has to be wrapped in cheesecloth after it’s baked so you can soak it in rum or cognac for at least two weeks. It weighed as much as a small dog.
My dad was ecstatic when he unwrapped that gift and — much to his surprise — found a fruitcake instead of pajamas.
I made that fruitcake for him right up through 1996, the last Christmas with dad. I haven’t made it since because I still don’t like fruitcake but I sure treasure the memories of a man who did.
Christmas was dad’s favorite time of the year. I sometimes wonder where he got his fire for it. He always believed in things mystical, UFOs and ghosts included. He was a great admirer of the stars at night, too, and taught us how to find the Big Dipper and the Little Dipper, easily found almost any night in Sawyer County where the nights are dark and not obscured by city lights. And on a clear Christmas Eve night you might see the lights of Santa’s sleigh and hear the bells as he crosses the Northern Hemisphere.
Merry Christmas, my friends.
