A Stone Lake area man who was arrested on a tentative charge of hiding a corpse in a woman’s gunshot death appeared for a bond review hearing in Sawyer County Court Wednesday, April 7.
The investigation continues into the woman’s death, which was a homicide, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek. To date, authorities have not filed criminal charges in the incident.
Timothy Patrick Elkin, 43, was arrested Friday, April 2, by Sawyer County sheriff’s officers after the body of 42-year-old Cary Lynne Elkin, Timothy Elkin’s wife, was found in her home on Hungry Lake Lane in the town of Sand Lake. The cause of death was gunshot wounds, according to the Sawyer County coroner.
Timothy Elkin subsequently appeared in court for a probable cause hearing, where Judge John Yackel ordered him held on a $25,000 cash bond.
According to the probable cause document, at 12:29 a.m. April 2, a man called the Sawyer County dispatch center. He stated he was at the house of his friend, Timothy Elkin, at 7 p.m. April 1 and walked into a bedroom which did not have working lights. There, he said, he saw his friend’s wife deceased without a head.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and a deputy met with the caller. The caller said he was contacted by Timothy Elkin, who said he had not spoken with Cary Elkin in a few days and was concerned.
The caller told the deputy that that after he and Timothy located Cary deceased on the bedroom floor, they both left and agreed to call the police. He said he could not sleep and was “freaked out,” and decided to call the police because he knew that Timothy didn’t.
Deputies then went to the residence and announced “sheriff’s department,” but received no response inside. They entered, where a deputy observed blood on the bathroom floor and observed a female’s foot, which was dark and had no movement. They observed blood stains on the floor and bed, and skull fragments on the floor. Deputies cleared the last room and left the residence.
Deputies saw a note on the refrigerator which stated “I pistol whipped that bitch, worth it”and “I ain’t payin for it.”
Deputies started a crime scene log. The friend of Timothy Elkin said Timothy was texting him and was on his way to Hayward to report the incident. A city police officer and LCO tribal police officer located Timothy exiting Kwik Trip at 1:30 a.m. initiated a traffic stop, detained Timothy and took him to the jail.
When contacted by a detective, Timothy Elkin stated he did locate Cary Elkin earlier in the day, however did not report the incident. Phone recording indicated that Timothy told Brandon he “needed a few hours to clean things up,” He did not report the corpse located at the Hungry Lake Lane house.
Elkin appeared in court Wednedsay, April 7, via videoconference from the Sawyer County Jail for a bond review hearing. He was represented by Attorney Blake Gross. The state was represented by Assistant District District Attorney Kenneth Sortedahl.
Judge Yackel said investigators suggest that they may bring other charges against Timothy Elkin or other persons.
Judge Yackel said he set a bond for Timothy Elkin based on the hiding a corpse charge, but hasn’t received information on any other charges.
Attorney Gross said he needs to talk to his client and has almost no information. He said Elkin “has no real residence in Wisconsin or elsewhere” and “the facts are under dispute” in this incident.
He asked the judge to set a signature bond for Elkin so Elkin could take care of his elderly mother and retain legal counsel.
Gross said Elkin has resided in the area for more than 20 years, has family in the area, and is the primary caretaker for his mother. There is no indication that Elkin is a flight risk, he said.
Judge Yackel denied Elkin’s motion to reduce the $25,000 cash bond to a signature bond. He set a status conference for 11 a.m. April 9 via Zoom and an initial court appearance for 8:30 a.m. April 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.