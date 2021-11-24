The Bloomer Blackhawks outscored the Hayward Hurricanes 8-1 in the final 2:43 of the game to defeat the Canes 46-39 in the girls basketball season opener at Bloomer Thursday, Nov. 18.
In the first half, the Canes led 11-10 at one point. Bloomer then went on an 11-0 run to take a 21-11 lead. The Hurricanes closed the gap to 23-17 at halftime.
In the second half, the teams battled back and forth, with the score tied at 38-38 with 2:43 to play.
Maekayla Cadotte led the Hurricane scoring with 12 points, with Brooke Quast adding seven, Ana Johnson and Erin Morgan six apiece and Allie Zawiskowski four. Sophomore Greta Schmitt hit a 3-pointer and Anna Morgan added two points.
Coach Joe Brennan said it was a good opening game for overall effort against a physical, well-coached opponent and the Canes gained valuable experience.
Abby Iverson led Bloomer with 17 points, while Dani Latz and Karissa Petska each added nine.
The Canes will host Ladysmith Nov. 30 in the Heart O’ North Conference opener at RJS Gymnasium.
Returning players for the Hurricanes this season include senior point guard Brooke Quast, senior guard Ana Johnson, who earned all-conference honorable mention last season, seniors Allie Zawistowski, Kayla Weller, Erin Morgan and Anna Morgan, junior Maekayla Cadotte and sophomore Greta Schmitt.
New to the varsity this year are Madi Bergschneider, Ali Clifford, Maddie Woller, Avery Poppe and Emma Mittlesdorf.
Returning as assistant coaches this season are Scott Schmitt and Roger Turchany. Joe Stark is the C team coach.
