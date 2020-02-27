Young skiers brave a cold Jr. Birkie

The 2020 Junior Birkie presented by Gear West and Rossignol was held in Hayward Thursday, Feb. 20, with approximately 309 skiers from 8 to 17 years old participating in the freestyle individual mass start races and 55 teams of two or three skiers, each participating in the sprint relays.
The U8 and U10 skiers skied 1.5 kilometers, while the U12 and U14 skiers skied three kilometers, starting on a groomed course behind the Hayward Primary School and using a portion of the Hayward Golf Club property before finishing at the Birkebeiner/Kortelopet finish line at Fourth and Main Streets.
Skiers on the 3K course traveled over the American Birkebeiner International Bridge, turned around, crossed the bridge again and skied back up Main Street.
The team sprint relays started and finished at the Birkie finish line, but did not use the International Bridge.
The top three boys and girls for each age group were awarded a prize, as were the first place relay team in each age group, boys and girls.
The Junior Birkie Individual Race is part of the 2019-20 CXC Youth Cup for U12 and U14 age categories. Licensed skiers are seeded and earn points in the CXC Youth Cup overall standings.
The top three finishers in each age group plus the Hayward skiers in this year’s Junior Birkie were:
U8 boys: Tor Skadberg, Knife River, Minnesota, 8:55; Eilev Osthus, Duluth, 9:01; Kilian Adams, Chaska, Minnesota, 9:12.
Hayward skiers: Anderson Plote, 16th, 19:51; Fletcher Qualls, 17th, 23:53.
U8 girls: Christain Luoma, Maple Grove, Minnesota, 3:28; Kajsa Nelson, Medicine Lake, Minnesota, 7:23; Lousia Lindfors, St. Paul, 8:18.
Hayward skiers: Cora Sanger 13th, 4:21; Jane Hansen 15th, 15:02; Annmarie Barnes 16th, 15:38; Avery Stevenson 18th, 16:01; Luciana Menk 19th, 16:28; Alaina Patnode 20th, 16:31.
U10 boys: Brayden Kelly, Hazelhurst, 5:58; Gus Roche, Delafield, 6:16; Levi Gurarie, Boulder, Colorado, 6:34.
Hayward skiers: Brecken Turner, fourth, 6:42; Joey Gajewski, 23rd, 7:47; Luke Berens, 31st, 8:54; Mitchell Martin, 34th, 9:22; Vincent Asher, 33rd, 9:06; Tristan Rhea, 37th, 10:02; Daniel Burch, 43rd, 1:37.
U10 girls: Elsa Oestreich, Wausau, 5:40; Kate Reckinger, Green Bay, 6:00; Mia Olson, Mora, Minnesota, 6:03.
Hayward skiers: Nora Werner eighth, 7:34; Cecelia Toshner, Barnes, 13th, 7;44; Corina Toshner, Barnes, 11th, 8:04; Annabelle Beckermann 16th, 8:16; Madeline Plote 18th, 8:25; Olivia Swift 21st, 8:46; Marin Patnode 25th, 9:24; Isabella Menk 29th, 9:30; Juliana Lawrence 30th, 9:32; Lyla Qualls 33rd, 9:39; Finley Sportel 35th, 10:12; Raven Hedman 44th, 14:14; Claire Lindsay 46th, 15:40.
U12 boys: Eyob Yore, Minneapolis, 11:16; Logan Drevlow, Golden Valley, Minnesota, 11:17; Karl Nelson, Medicine Lake, Minnesota, 11:20.
Hayward skiers: Hael Dums, 19th, 13:52; Simon Hansen, 35th, 15:20; Sully Sportel 40th, 16:21; Luke Halberg, 42nd, 16:40; Peter Burch, 56th, 21:48; Samuel Roach, 61st, 26:53.
U12 girls: Claire Britton, Minnetonka, Minnesota, 13:13;Josphine Ryan, Duluth, 13:17; Camille Friden, Plymouth, Minnesota, 13:36.
Hayward skiers: Brooke Berens fifth, 13:50; Evelyn Morse sixth, 14:46; Miya McKay seventh, 14:45; Elisa Maki 22nd, 17:28; Macie Mavis 24th, 17:52; Alyse Beckermann 29th, 18:02; Kelsey Carothers 34th, 18:29.
U14 boys: Lachlan Chambers, DePere, 10:26; Jace Herter, Edina, Minnesota, 10:36; Samuel Gurarie, Boulder, Colorado, 10:38.
Hayward skiers: Arlo Morse eighth, 12:01; Noah Hill ninth, 12:28; Neel Dums 15th, 13:18; Kyle Gajewski 17th, 13:31;
U14 girls: Inga Wing, Minneapolis, 10:35; Sydney Drevlow, Golden Valley, Minnesota, 10:38; Stella Meza, Lac du Flambeau, 11:01.
Hayward skier: Stephanie Galde 21st, 18:00.
High school boys: (One skier) Severin Undem, Spooner, 11:42.
Team relays
Teams were listed only by nickname, not by hometown or skier names. The winners were:
High school boys: Blackhawk SWAT, 4:17.
High school girls: Purple Team, 4:19.
U8 girls: Eleanor and Coco, 4:23.
U10 boys: Max ‘n Joe, 3:25.
U 10 girls: Go Nightgliders, 3:00.
U12 boys: Haakon’s Heroes, 2:26.
U12 girls: A strike in the Wright Direction, 2:43.
U14 boys: The Mandalorians, 2:19.
U14 girls: Ls of the North, 2:19.
