Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby, Colorado
Ben Koenig is the interim executive director of Snow Mountain Ranch, a YMCA facility, with a guest lodge, Nordic Center and ski trails.
“We’re different than a normal YMCA in that we do more outdoor stuff than a fitness gym,” he said. “We have about 120 kilometers of trails. We groom probably 60K to 80K regularly. We try to maintain as many as possible, but it depends on how often it snows and that kind of stuff.”
Koenig, a native of Wausau, expects as many as 300 to participate in the virtual Birkie there.
“As soon as we announced, we started getting calls and inquiries about the course details and how people can submit their time to the Birkie and things like that,” he said, “so people are really interested.”
The Nordic Center elevation is at 8,300 feet. Skiers need high-elevation lungs to complete the 43K course in one loop that ends at the start line.
Nordic skiing is not as popular in Colorado as Alpine skiing in the Rocky Mountains, but Koenig said there are a number of devoted Nordic skiers out of the Denver and Boulder areas.
The Birkie virtual will be the second virtual race to be held at the venue, and then on March 13 and 14 there’s another virtual race scheduled, the Stampede, a Birkie qualifying race that features a 50K skate on Saturday and 50K classic race on Sunday.
Koenig said there hasn’t been as much in-person racing in Colorado as in Wisconsin because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“From what I hear from my parents back in Wisconsin, the restrictions there are quite a bit more relaxed than what we’ve been seeing in Colorado,” he said.
