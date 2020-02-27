Not only do skiers and spectators from around the world attend the American Birkebeiner, but there’s also media from distant places.
The Record talked to two photographers who traveled here to work the 46th American Birkebeiner, one from France and the other from Pennsylvania.
Maria Battaglia is from France and lives near Switzerland. She works for a media company and one of its clients is the Worldloppet.
Friday morning Battaglia was out capturing video for a TV show of the Adaptive Ski and her plans were to take other video during the rest of the week.
Sally Krueger is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Cross-country skiing is not a big sport in Lancaster, in part because the area doesn’t have sustained snow all winter.
Krueger and her husband attended their first Birkie in 2008 at the request of her in-laws who have a cabin on Lost Land Lake.
“The first year I came out here I had a six-week old,” she said. “I don’t know what I was thinking.”
But soon her family made the Birkie part of their annual tradition.
“My kids grew up doing the Barnebirkie, and they are doing the Kortelopet this year and my father-in-law still does the Koretelopet, and my husband does the Birkies, and there are cousins and others,” she said. “We all do it.”
Back in Pennsylvania, Krueger is a professional photographer whose specialty is portraits.
For the 40th Birkie she shot a photo essay and offered the Birkie her work. She was eventually put in touch with Jim Netz, the professional photographer hired by the American Birkie Ski Foundation (ABSF) to shoot all the Birkie events.
Five years ago, Netz hired Krueger and they’ve worked together on four Birkies.
“It has been a fun partnership ever since,” she said of working with Netz.
Krueger uses a 5D Mark 4 Canon camera with two lens, 70-200 mm and 24-70 mm.
“My specialty is people,” she said. “So I love the Barnebirkie and Junior Birkie. The drama with all the sweetness of kids.”
“Sally has been a real asset not only for the Birkie but also for us,” said Netz. “She complements what I shoot. I like the more dramatic shots and Sally brings that family having-fun-kind-of thing. I like to shoot it as well, but it’s not my forte.”
During the year, Krueger and Netz follow each other’s work on Facebook. When they collect together during the annual Birkie, along with the other photographers Netz hires, they all “geek out” on photography.
“We geek out a lot,” said Netz.
