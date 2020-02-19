In 1976, I had just moved to Chicago from New Hampshire and was training for a two-day, 100-mile Canadian Ski Marathon, when two of my training buddies, both novice skiers, told me about a 55K race in Wisconsin with a strange name.
This was the fourth year of the Birkie and the first year with lots of skiers — 993. Classic technique only, as Bill Koch hadn’t even experimented with skating yet. I don’t remember much about registration or bib pickup, but it certainly was not the army of overwhelmingly friendly, super organized volunteers of today.
The single mass start was straight up the main slope of Telemark’s ski hill. Someone stepped on my skis at the gun start, and I did a magnificent face plant. By the time I got my glasses cleared of snow and was back on my feet, at least 800 racers were ahead of me, and I had lost track of my buddies.
Over the crest on the downhill side, it looked like Pickett’s charge at Gettysburg — the slope was littered with bodies, as not many knew how to ski downhill on cross-country skis in the Midwest back then.
The trail was narrow, two tracks, but the snow was good. No spectators, snowmobilers or drums along the course. I don’t remember feed stations — there must have been something, but sports drinks were new and energy gels hadn’t yet been invented.
As I came out of the woods toward the finish, I heard what sounded like a freight train behind me. My two friends, with no classic technique, were double poling for all they were worth, finishing on sheer guts. We finished in 4:43 placing 109,110 and 111. The finish line was in what appeared to be a ball field populated with a few family members and the racers who finished ahead of us, not the current amazing spectacle of Main Street in Hayward.
I moved to Vermont later in ’76 and hadn’t done another Birkie since. Then, my college classmate, John Hedberg, with nine Birkies under his belt, convinced me to give it another try. I was astounded at how it’s changed!
I’ve done many 50K races in New England and 15 Canadian Ski Marathons, but nothing compares with the Birkie. The trail is absolutely magnificent, as are the organization and logistics. Having actual cheering spectators and the various traditions on the trail are quite unique. I’m used to finishing races in relative quiet, so the Main Street experience was exhilarating.
I’m coming back in 2020!
