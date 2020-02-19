Jordan Baker, youth pastor for Hayward Wesleyan Church, knew he would be asked to do some extraordinary things in the ministry, but the Chicago native never thought he would move up to northern Wisconsin and be put in charge of the banana bread detail.
But that’s what’s happening.
And the bananas, the key ingredient for the bread, are not just any old bananas — they’re Birkie bananas.
Every year the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) offers bananas to skiers for food fuel over the long marathon course and every year some of those bananas go uneaten.
Because the bananas have been exposed to the cold, they tend to get a little soft once taken inside and are not the best for eating raw, but they still can be used for the key indigent of banana bread.
“As part of our Birkie Green initiative we are trying to be as sustainable as possible, in as many ways as possible, right down to the bananas,” said Nancy Knutson, director of marketing and communications for ABSF.
Initially, First Lutheran Church was going to take those unused Birkie bananas and their members were going to make banana bread, but then it was discovered a major kitchen renovation conflicted.
Then Hayward Wesleyan stepped up in a banana-bread inspiring way.
“On Sunday of race week, we will inevitably have boxes of bananas just waiting to be made into banana bread,” Knutson said. “We’re thrilled to be working with the Wesleyan Church and their youth group in support of furthering their youth projects.”
Baker said the bananas will be brought to the church on the Monday after Birkie and will be frozen and later made into banana bread by church members.
The bread, he said, will be distributed as part of a church vision called “One Another, Another One.”
“The whole idea, as Christ followers, we are to love one another,” he said. “There are many commands in the Bible that talk about ‘one another,’ or just loving another, and the second part of that is ‘another one.’ We are called to evangelize and reach those who do not know Jesus Christ. Part of what we have been thinking through is how can we bless the communities with the bananas, so we are going to encourage those of the church to take the bananas, make banana bread and just bless their neighbors with banana bread as a way to love one another and just reach out to others as part of our mission here at the church.”
Growing up in Chicago, Baker said, he’s not used to a “Hayward winter” that’s a lot colder and longer than the Illinois version. Because of the long winter, he believes the banana bread will be great encouragement for those wishing for spring to arrive soon.
Besides this being Baker’s first Hayward winter, it’s also his first Birkie.
“I’m super excited to see the event, to be part of the event and to just see a lot of the behind -the-scenes, because the church has been housing racers and spectators for a number of years and I’m in charge of that.”
Birkie participants stay in the church overnight Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and leave in the morning. Youth serve the guests breakfast and suggested donations are used for youth camp.
“Some of the people love what the church is doing and love that church youth are serving and that the donations go to youth camp,” he said.
Baker said several people in the community have encouraged to take up cross-country skiing, and he’s made a few attempts to learn and even been out with Hayward Nordic Youth Ski team.
“I think I’ve embarrassed myself,” he said. “These kids have skied since they were 6 or 7 and they make it look so effortless. I am there saying, ‘This is only my fifth time skiing guys,’ as I am falling over my skis. I am still trying to get the rhythm and pattern of it.”
