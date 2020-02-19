That Birkie Spirit everyone talks about is not just about the skiers but also the staff, volunteers and spectators who come out to support the athletes.
All along the groomed trail of the American Birkebeiner, the skiers hear cheers of encouragement and the ringing of cowbells, and find liquid refreshment and nutritional support.
One group of supporters offers the Birkie skiers a liquid refreshment of the kind the state is known for — beer and alcohol, in particular shots of Jägermeister, an alcohol made with herbs and spices and typically offered in small shot glasses.
Since 1992 and for nearly every year since (it didn’t happen in 2019), a group of neighbors and friends have congregated on the far edge of Lake Hayward where the Birkie trail spills on out onto the frozen ice, and there they’ve offered skiers food — brats, hot dogs or hamburgers — and liquid refreshment – water, beer and Jägermeister.
The gathering begins at 8 a.m. with a raising of the American flag and the pledge of allegiance, then the food and drinks are staged and people wait for the skiers to arrive.
“If it is cold , we might only have 10 people out there; if it’s nice we could have 100,” said Harold Treland of the gathering of Birkie supporters.
This Birkie gathering started with Harold and Jan Treland, who own a house on the lake near the trail. Jan noticed that many of the exhausted skiers looked like they needed some relief.
“She came running into the house saying, ‘We have to help them out there. They need water,’” said Treland. “We hauled a table out and Jan and I and the kids (Tatum and Tyler) started passing out water to whoever needed it. That’s where it all started.”
The next year, 1993, there was a little more organization in the effort with a fire pit placed, porta potty and friends showing up for support.
The Trelands were motivated, in part, because of Harold’s long affiliation with the Birkie, starting when he worked for founder Tony Wise at the Telemark Lodge Fiord Bar, where he witnessed the first few Birkie racers crossing the finish line in 1973.
“They had this race going on that everyone was trying to figure out and I would go outside on and off and watch,” he said of the first Birkie. “They were handing out blueberry soup and what not. I went outside and just watched the finish.”
While in grad school in 1975, he remembers driving up from La Crosse and on the way picking up poles in his 1974 Chevy Vega hatchback and driving to the Birkie start line at night to place the starting poles with a banner across near the No. 2 fairway of the Telemark Golf Course.
Treland also remembers when the Kortelopet skiers were bused from Telemark to the Hwy. OO Trailhead near an old firing range and their start was timed to merge with Birkie skiers coming from the north on their way to the finish at Historyland on the shores of Lake Hayward.
“We drew a line in the snow and shot the gun and away they went,” is how he describes a typical start of an early Birkie.
Over the years, Treland took on more responsibilities as chief of races and chief of trails and grooming the trails. Then in 1980, Treland was hired as chief of starts for Nordic events for the Lake Placid Olympics in New York.
In 1990 he and Jan represented the Birkie at the Worldloppet in Switzerland. It was there he noticed on the course that wound through several villages the spectators were offering beer and wine.
“Every once in while we would have a skier ski by wanting to know if we had a beer,” he said. “Of course we had some beer out there and we realized we had to get more beer. It was fun.”
The Jägermeister started to make an appearance when the Treland kids became college age. The Treland Christmas tree used to get planted in the snow and when Jäger bottles were empty turned them into tree ornaments.
Now, one ounce shots are offered in large plastic cups the skiers can hold in their big mittens.
The record number of Jägermeisters bottles consumed for one Birkie is 42.
“It gets a little expensive,” he said. “We ask people who attend to bring a bottle of Jäger with them.”
Along with the regular food and drinks, the skiers have been offered a secret venison kabob from the Tiger Musky Resort and one year there was a delicious seafood soup, like a gumbo, 15 to 20 gallons of tasty sustenance for skiers and spectators.
A few elite skiers will grab and go, but most of those who stop are back in the pack and not so concerned about their times.
“Some of the skiers will stop and chat for five, 10 minutes,” he said.
One year Bucky Badger, the University of Wisconsin-Madison mascot, showed up to cheer, and another year the helicopter pilot who offers rides around the city sat his bird down to find out what was going on and offered rides at half price.
The Lake Hayward gathering has become so much a tradition that skiers are expecting a nice offering once they hit the ice.
Treland said one neighbor offered a beer to a skier a few years ago further away from the lake and the skier said, “No thanks, there’s Jägermeister up ahead.”
Now some skiers carry small bottles of Jägermeister to drop off as their contribution.
One skier, after finishing in downtown Hayward, even skied back with some brats.
“He said, ‘I’ve been eating your brats for so many years I felt that I ought to contribute,’” Treland said.
Anyone can participate in the gathering, but Treland asks those who show up to consider bringing refreshments — food for cooking and/or beer or, especially, Jägermeister.
