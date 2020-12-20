Registration for the 2021 American Birkebeiner ski events Feb. 24-28 will close Tuesday, Dec. 29, for individuals choosing to ski either in-person on the Birkie Trail or virtually, according to American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) directors.
Event dates and deadlines for 2021 were announced during a Dec. 14 virtual “Birkie Live” question and answer session via the Birkie website.
ABSF Executive Director Ben Popp reiterated that Birkie 2021 “will not be one size fits all.” People will have the choice to ski the races either in-person or virtually. Events will span five days from Feb. 24-28, with most of them starting and finishing at the American Birkebeiner trailhead near Cable. Other events will take place at the Kortelopet stadium on Highway 00 or at Birkie Ridge north of Seeley.
Popp said “hundreds of people have been out skiing in a very safe way” recently on 3.5 kilometers of groomed machine-made snow at the Birkebeiner start area trails near the former Telemark Lodge.
The Birkie Foundation has worked with its partners to host several “really safe events” since the COVID-19 pandemic started last March, Popp said, including the Lumberjack 5K Run, Birkie Trail Run Festival and Telemark Ascent bicycle race.
Intensive care unavailable
One of the challenges for this year's Birkie is the status of emergency medical services. Luke Beirl, CEO of Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water’s Edge, said patient intensive care units are unavailable in Hayward. Patients needing this care are transferred to medical facilities in Duluth, Eau Claire or Minneapolis.
These regional facilities also are “at or near capacity,” he said. This forces local facilities to care for patients that they would otherwise transport, and creates “logistical challenges” for emergency medical services. Adding in an event like the Birkie “puts acute stress on the local system.”
Beirl said about 50% of patients coming in to the Hayward facility have COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms. COVID test positivity rates in the region are about 11%, “which is putting acute strain on the health care system,” he said.
Beirl acknowledged “all the great work that the Birkie has done to make really safe events. We’ve been working closely with the Birkie” directors to give them the best information for decision-making, he said.
Kristy Maki, Birkie events director, reiterated that there will be very limited medical personnel on the course for the February 2021 events, with no National Ski Patrol. Persons with underlying medical conditions, those who have had COVID-19 within 90 days of the event, and those who feel they are not physically prepared are being urged not to participate.
Maki said there will be no age group awards for 2021. “There will be no reason to take chances and push yourself beyond your limits.”
Maki presented an updated schedule, including:
Dec. 29 — Registration closes for the American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon in-person races
Jan. 18 — Birkie 2021 event update virtual meeting and Q&A
Jan. 19 — Slumberland American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon virtual race registration closes. Race and technique change deadline.
Jan. 22 — Last day to switch and receive bib, hat, pin and ski ties by race week. Individuals participating in-person in Birkie events can drive to Birkie Ridge and pick up their bibs. A mail option is available for a $6 fee.
Jan. 31 — Birkie Trail Tour, a chance to “test drive” the event courses and new hydration stations in advance of the February events.
Maki said that so far about 10% of participants are choosing the virtual race option, but “we do expect more people to choose that option as they feel more comfortable and we get closer to the race.
“We are developing virtual partnerships with other ski venues, and we think that will be a good choice for a lot of people, to stay local, go to their favorite venue and do their race.”
Time schedules
Persons participating in Birkie events Feb. 24-28 will have a start window of 8 a.m. to 12:15 pm. each day. There will no busing. People will arrive in their personal vehicles with their gear bags. They will park in assigned lots and walk to the start line.
Skiers will be assigned to start in waves 15 minutes apart in the start corral. Once skiers complete their race, they will go through a “recovery zone,” which will provide chocolate milk, water and an energy drink.
The Birkie will not offer food on the course. Most hydration will be self-serve, but volunteers will be on hand to help people keep hydrated.
