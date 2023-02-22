A winter storm is expected to bring 14 to 18 inches of snow to northwest Wisconsin Tuesday through Thursday this week, impacting more than 10,000 skiers who are headed to the Hayward-Cable area for the 49th annual American Birkebeiner and associated events.

“I’m glad it’s snowing, because we need some snow to make the course safer following the heavy rain and freezing last week which made it dangerous,” said John Dettloff of Hayward. The rain fell on top of approximately two feet of snow that fell earlier this winter.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments