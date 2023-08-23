Seeley cyclists head out on trail

Cyclists pedal from the start line of the Seeley Lions Pre-Fat Citizen race at the Kortelopet start venue Saturday Aug. 19.

The Seeley Lions Club hosted 263 riders for their 28th annual Pre-Fat mountain bike races on a sunny, cool Saturday Aug. 19 on the Birkebeiner Trail, Sawyer County Forest roads and CAMBA single-track trails.

The races started and finished at the Kortelopet start line off Hwy. 00.

  

