A 30-year-old Bayfield County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday, Aug. 9, for  alleged uploading and possessing of child pornography, according to an announcement by Sheriff Paul Susienka Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The sheriff said that on Aug. 9, the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They informed the sheriff’s office of an investigation involving an employee of the sheriff’s office.

DCI special agents arrested the suspect, Dain Peterson, at his Ashland home after executing a search warrant.

Sheriff Susienka said Dain Peterson has been with the sheriff’s office for one year and is currently suspended from employment.

The investigation is being handled by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

