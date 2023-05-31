House, garage destroyed in fire

Firefighters spray water on a burning house and garage on Anderson Road south of Hayward Sunday May 28. The house and garage were destroyed

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

A fire reported at 5 p.m. Sunday May 28 destroyed a garage and adjacent modular home at 9687N Anderson Road, south of Easy Street approximately four miles south of Hayward in the town of Bass Lake.

The house was occupied by Diane Anderson and her son, who escaped without injury. Two cats were saved alive.

