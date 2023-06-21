Drummond artist honored

Drummond artist and sculptor Sara Balbin, fourth from left, was inducted recently into the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences Arts & Letters, along with six other persons.

 Submitted photo

The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences Arts and Letters recently honored Drummond artist Sara Balbin along with six other 2020 Academy inductees in a presentation at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.

The biennial presentation had earlier been delayed due to Covid 19 concerns. All in attendance enjoyed the evening’s social gathering, dinner and Fellow presentations.

  

