Andrew Bliss

Andrew Bliss

 Law enforcement photo

On the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of a New York State man in a remote part of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest near Draper, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help to try to find out what happened.

Andrew J. Bliss, 23, has been missing since June 20, 2003, when his gray 2001 Chevrolet Impala was found abandoned on the side of Forest Road 162, 1.9 miles north of State Hwy. 70, about six miles east of the Price/Sawyer County border and six miles south of the Ashland County line.

  

