Author Peggy Prilaman Marxen wlll speak about her book, “Badger Creek: Memories of a Midwest Girlhood,” at 7 p.m. Thursday July 27, at the Town of Stone Lake Hall.

Her presentation is jointly sponsored by the Stone Lake Area Historical Society and Sawyer County Historical Society. There is no admission charge and refreshments will be served.

  

