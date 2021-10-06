The Ashland Oredockers took advantage of three interceptions to run past the Hayward-LCO Hurricanes 28-12 in a Great Northern Conference football game at Rod Lundberg Field Friday, Oct. 1.
The Oredockers posted a 28-0 lead at halftime, but the Canes came back to score two touchdowns in the second half and hold the visitors scoreless.
Ashland took the opening kickoff and drove 55 yards for a touchdown, capped by a two-yard touchdown run by Parker Goodreau. The extra point kick gave the ‘Dockers a 7-0 lead at 7:12 of the first quarter.
Micah Bacon returned the next kickoff to the 32 and the Canes drove to the Ashland 35 before having to punt on 4th-and-17. Joey Gougé punted to the Oredockers’ two yard line. But one play later, Goodreau broke through the Hayward defense and ran 94 yards for a touchdown. The extra point kick gave the ‘Dockers a 14-0 lead at 2:08.
In the second quarter, Ashland took a punt at its 47 and drove to the Canes 16 before giving up the ball on downs. With a pass to Tanner Poppe and runs by Melvin White and Isaac Hanson, the Canes reached the Ashland 38-yard-line. But Cody Lustig intercepted a Chase Briggs pass and ran 64 yards for a touchdown with 7:47 to play in the half. The extra point was good, putting the Oredockers up 21-0.
Bacon returned the next kickoff to the 40, but a block in the back penalty put the ball back on the 20. The Canes then punted on 4th-and-9 from the 10. The punt only went 10 yards, putting Ashland on the 20 yard line. The ‘Dockers scored in three plays, with Goodreau running three yards for the TD at 3:27. The extra point kick put the visitors ahead, 28-0.
In the third quarter, Ashland took a Hayward punt from its two-yard-line to the 47 before being stopped by the Canes’ defense. But two plays later, Kade Jolma intercepted a pass on the five. The Dockers then gave up the ball, punting on 4th-and-4 from the 10. On a bad snap, the punt only reached the Ashland 37.
A few plays later, Tanner Poppe ran up the middle for 28 yards and a touchdown. The extra points pass was incomplete and the Canes trailed 28-6 at 11:53 of the fourth quarter.
The Hurricanes scored again following a short punt by the Dockers to the Ashland 32. A pass interference penalty on the Dockers put the ball on the Ashland 15, and Melvin White than ran 15 yards for a touchdown with 9:23 to play. The extra points pass was incomplete.
Late in the game, the Canes took a punt at their 19 and drove down field, including passes to Colton Kauffman, Tanner Poppe and Niizhoo Sullivan, reaching the Ashland 35-yard-line. But an Ashland player then interceped a pass on his 10 and returned to the 26.
The Canes will play a conference game in Antigo this Thursday evening.
Great Northern Conference standings: Mosinee, 5-0; Rhinelander, 4-1; Medford, 4-1; Ashland, 2-3; Merrill, 2-3; Hayward-LCO, 1-4; Lakeland, 1-4.
Friday, Oct. 1 scores: Mosinee 14, Rhinelander 7; Medford 40, Antigo 0; Ashland 28, Hayward-LCO 12; Merrill 14, Lakeland 12.
Game stats
Passes completed-attempted-yards: Chase Briggs, 9-25-77; passes caught-yards: Tanner Poppe, 3-36; Niizhoo Sullivan, 4-33; Colton Kauffman, 2-8. Rushes-yards: Melvin White, 9-55; Isaac Hanson, 11-58; Tanner Poppe, 3-36; Chase Briggs, 2-9. Kick returns-yards: Micah Bacon, 4-75 yards. Punts-yards: Joey Gougé, 4-135.
Tackles: DJ Woelber, 15; Ayden Froemel, 9; Kendall Miller, 9; Gaitlin Gunn, 9; Nate Melton, 6; Maximus Marten, 5; Jacob Morgan, 5; Niizhoo Sullivan, 3; Micah Bacon, 3; Chayse Cuddy, 2. Five players with one tackle each.
Ashland rushing: Parker Goodreau, 25-173-3TD.
