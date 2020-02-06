Iceland travelogue rescheduled
for Feb. 13
The travel program by retired professor Mel Baughman, originally scheduled for Jan. 23, will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the community room at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward.
Now a resident of Hayward, Baughman will take the audience on a breathtaking journey to Iceland: Land of Fire & Water. He will recount the two-week trip during which he bused around the island nation to explore its wild rivers and waterfalls, snowcapped mountains, deep fjords, glaciers, lava formations, hot springs and geysers, and barren inland landscapes.
The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161, visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
Thursday Theatre to screen ‘A Star
is Born’
The Friends of the Library will present Thursday Theatre at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library with the 1 p.m. showing of “A Star is Born” on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jackson coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jackson fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.
As always, free popcorn will be served. The movie will be shown in the meeting room of the Weiss Library, located at 10788 Hwy 27-77 in Hayward. For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161, visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
Hayward Library offers Food for
Fines Day
The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library for the 19th year will offer library patrons a special Valentine’s Day present on Food for Fines Day.
In exchange for a donation of a non-perishable food item, the library will clear overdue fines on Valentine’s Day. Patrons can stop by the library on Feb. 14 anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a food donation and ask the staff to clear your overdue fines (this applies only to items from the Weiss Community Library).
Fines must originate only from the Weiss Community Library in Hayward, and people must come to the library in person. Fines will not be deleted by phone or email. The staff is able to clear overdue fines but cannot clear replacement fees owed for lost materials.
“It’s one way we can say ‘thank you’ to the community for using the library, and a quick and easy way for people to clear up old fines. We’ll also have sweet Valentine treats on the desk for everyone to enjoy,” said library Director Molly Lank-Jones.
All food items will be donated to the Hayward Community Food Shelf. For more information, call (715) 634-2161 or email hlibrary@hayward.wislib.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.