Hello, music lovers. This will be a short column this week as I have lost my internet.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Open Mic, Route 63, hosted by Jason Rabuck, 7 p.m., 766-2244
Open Mic, Rae’s Bar and Grill, Hosted by Carol McDowell, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Good Morning Bedlam, Round Man Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Jason Rabuck, The Steakhouse and Lodge, 7 p.m., 934-4411
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Open Mic, Route 63, Hosted by Jason Rabuck, 7 p.m., 766-2244
Well, that’s all I have this week. Check back next week after my router has been replaced and we will see what we see. Have a pleasant week and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
