Northwoods Music Scene

Hello, music lovers. It’s Turkey time. Let’s see if anything is happening.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Sonofmel, Anglers Bar and Grill, 11:30 a.m., 634-4700

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Six to Midnight, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

That’s all I know. A nice, quiet Thanksgiving. Stay safe and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

