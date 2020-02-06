Hello, music lovers. We are venturing into February, a bit closer to spring each day. Getting cabin fever? Stop out and find some local live music.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Molly and the Danger Band, First Thursday at the Park, hosted by Chad Kostner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

The Boulder Lodge House Band, The Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002

2nd Time Around, Turtle Lake Casino, 8 p.m., 800-846-8946

Jack Wilhite Parody R&R dinner, Paradise Shores 4, 5 p.m., 595-4224

Melody Best, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274

Saturday, Feb. 8

Sean and Ian Okamoto, Snotrails Snowmobile Poker run, Sunset Strip, 3 p.m., 957-0333

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Bill “The Thrill” Galetka, Glory B’s Irish Pub, 3 p.m., 868-3990

Bruce Berniece, The Still Bar & Grill, 7 p.m., 635-6527

Melody Best, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274

Whiskey and Topaz, Trails End Resort, 9 p.m., 634-2423

Contradiction, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

Sunday, Feb. 9

Sean and Ian Okamoto, AmVets Sweetheart Dance and Dinner, The Drop Zone, 5 p.m., For ticket availability call or text 415-4580

Valentine Vignette, Spooner High Select Choir, Trinity Singers, Ave Generosa, Joe Weiss, Bill LaPorte, Kevin McMullin, Gary Smith & Dawn Smith, Haylee Hershey, Carol McDowell & the Second Wind String Band, 2 p.m., Spooner Wesleyan Church.

That’s all I know this week. Snoop around and you will find even more of the lovely music lurking about. Enjoy the hunt and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

