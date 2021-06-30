Hello, music lovers. It's the Fourth of July weekend and the celebrations are starting.
Wednesday, June 30
Sean and Ian Okamoto, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660
Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328
Rewind Society, Paradise Shores 4, 6 p.m., 595-4227
Thursday, July 1
Big Fish, The Chippewa Pines, 5 p.m., 945-2776
Rob & Sax Max Russo, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Chad Kostner, Greg Gilbertson, Round Man Brewing Co., 5 p.m., 939-1800
Sam Ness, Paradise Shores 4, 4 p.m., 595-4227
Friday, July 2
The Boulder Lodge House Band, The Boulder Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3002
Derek Nebel, Music On Main, 3 p.m.
My Device, Winter July Jubilee, 8 p.m.
3 Crow Acoustic Show, Bullhead Bobs, 6 p.m., 699-1890
Hall and Sol, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Barbaro, The Potter’s Shed, 6:30 p.m.
Bear Creek Band, Paradise Shores 4, 5 p.m., 595-4227
Malpractice, The Lipsie Pines, 8 p.m.
Contradiction, Cheers Bar at Tagalong Golf, 5 p.m., 354-3505
Corey Lee, Cedar Lake Grill, 5;30 p.m., 254-9951
Saturday, July 3
Sean and Ian Okamoto, Staudemeyer’s Four Season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346
Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
Open Mic, Shear Fury, Cable Farmers Market, 11AM
Tom Sobczak, Music on Main, 2 p.m.
Winter July Jubilee, Tanya Thorne, noon; The Traveling Moburys, 6 p.m.
Big Fish, Bullhead Bobs, 5 p.m., 699-1890
Todd Eckart, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Formerly Known As, TNT’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m., 699-1594
Malpractice, Whitetail Ridge Campground, 8 p.m., 469-3309
Wreckless, Ted’s Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424
Ryan How, Paradise Shores 4, 4 p.m., 595-4227
Home Grown Tomatoes, Paradise Shores 4, 7 p.m., 595-4227
John Gay, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251
The Gators, Paul’s Pizza Den, 8 p.m., 354-7058
The Josh White Band, Birch Lakes Resort, 4 p.m., 354-3880
Contradiction, Cheers Bar at Tagalong Golf, 6 p.m., 354-3505
Dylan Martinson, Cedar Lake Grill, 4 p.m., 254-9951
Sunday, July 4
Northwoods Blues Project, Staudemeyer’s Four Season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346
Big Fish, Chippewa Pines, 6:30 p.m., 945-2776
Larry's Drifters, TNT’s Sports Bar, 2 p.m., 699-1594
2nd Time Around, Y-Go-By, 3 p.m., 376-2333
Ryan How, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251
The Gators, Birch Lakes Resort, 3 p.m., 354-3880
The Fractals, The Buckhorn Bar, 6 p.m., 376-4530
Man2Man Band, Cedar Lake Grill, 3 p.m., 254-9951
Winter July Jubilee, Terry Tonar, 1 p.m.; Ember, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Crescent Moon, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660
Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328
That's what I know right now. Thanks for supporting live music. Don't blow your fingers off and I'll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
