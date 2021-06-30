Hello, music lovers. It's the Fourth of July weekend and the celebrations are starting.

Wednesday, June 30

Sean and Ian Okamoto, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660

Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328

Rewind Society, Paradise Shores 4, 6 p.m., 595-4227

Thursday, July 1

Big Fish, The Chippewa Pines, 5 p.m., 945-2776

Rob & Sax Max Russo, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Chad Kostner, Greg Gilbertson, Round Man Brewing Co., 5 p.m., 939-1800

Sam Ness, Paradise Shores 4, 4 p.m., 595-4227

Friday, July 2

The Boulder Lodge House Band, The Boulder Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3002

Derek Nebel, Music On Main, 3 p.m.

My Device, Winter July Jubilee, 8 p.m.

3 Crow Acoustic Show, Bullhead Bobs, 6 p.m., 699-1890

Hall and Sol, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Barbaro, The Potter’s Shed, 6:30 p.m.

Bear Creek Band, Paradise Shores 4, 5 p.m., 595-4227

Malpractice, The Lipsie Pines, 8 p.m.

Contradiction, Cheers Bar at Tagalong Golf, 5 p.m., 354-3505

Corey Lee, Cedar Lake Grill, 5;30 p.m., 254-9951

Saturday, July 3

Sean and Ian Okamoto, Staudemeyer’s Four Season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346

Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Open Mic, Shear Fury, Cable Farmers Market, 11AM

Tom Sobczak, Music on Main, 2 p.m.

Winter July Jubilee, Tanya Thorne, noon; The Traveling Moburys, 6 p.m.

Big Fish, Bullhead Bobs, 5 p.m., 699-1890

Todd Eckart, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Formerly Known As, TNT’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m., 699-1594

Malpractice, Whitetail Ridge Campground, 8 p.m., 469-3309

Wreckless, Ted’s Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424

Ryan How, Paradise Shores 4, 4 p.m., 595-4227

Home Grown Tomatoes, Paradise Shores 4, 7 p.m., 595-4227

John Gay, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251

The Gators, Paul’s Pizza Den, 8 p.m., 354-7058

The Josh White Band, Birch Lakes Resort, 4 p.m., 354-3880

Contradiction, Cheers Bar at Tagalong Golf, 6 p.m., 354-3505

Dylan Martinson, Cedar Lake Grill, 4 p.m., 254-9951

Sunday, July 4

Northwoods Blues Project, Staudemeyer’s Four Season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346

Big Fish, Chippewa Pines, 6:30 p.m., 945-2776

Larry's Drifters, TNT’s Sports Bar, 2 p.m., 699-1594

2nd Time Around, Y-Go-By, 3 p.m., 376-2333

Ryan How, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251

The Gators, Birch Lakes Resort, 3 p.m., 354-3880

The Fractals, The Buckhorn Bar, 6 p.m., 376-4530

Man2Man Band, Cedar Lake Grill, 3 p.m., 254-9951

Winter July Jubilee, Terry Tonar, 1 p.m.; Ember, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Crescent Moon, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660

Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328

That's what I know right now. Thanks for supporting live music. Don't blow your fingers off and I'll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

