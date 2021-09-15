Hello, music lovers. The kids are back in school and things are starting to settle down. There is still music out there so let’s look at a few things.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Big Fish, Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328
Thursday, Sept. 16
Sonofmel, Boulder Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3002
Friday, Sept. 17
The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3002
Rough House, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
Whiskey Trail, Sevenwinds Casino, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
2nd Time Around, Whitetail Ridge Campground, 7 p.m.
The Music of John Denver, The Park Center, 7:30 p.m.
Hayward Lions Oktoberfest, Sawyer County Fairgrounds: Big Fish, 2 p.m.; Mississippi Valley Dutchmen, 5:30 p.m.
Lovn’ Country, Pattie’s on 70, Winter Lions Beer and Wine Tasting Fest, 5-9 p.m.
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
Sunday, Sept. 19
Special Consensus, The Park Center, 7:30 p.m.
That’s all I know this week. Stay tuned for more next week and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
