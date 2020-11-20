NorthWoods Strings, a local non-profit music education organization, will host its sixth online “String Thing Hangout” at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, featuring guest artist Dr. Erin Aldridge.
In addition to her presentation, “Finding the Fun in Practicing,” Aldridge will perform Henri Vieuxtemp's “Yankee Doodle” variations. She will also answer questions.
Aldridge is known for her virtuoso violin playing, stellar teaching and energetic leadership. She has won numerous awards as both soloist and chamber musician and has been featured in Europe, Asia, South America and the United States. She is a highly sought-after performer and pedagogue, has been broadcast on National Public Radio, the BBC, Minnesota Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Radio.
In 2003, Dr. Aldridge joined the music faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She serves as professor of violin and director of orchestras. She is the concertmaster of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and is on the faculty of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Summer String Academy.
Guests are invited to join online from the comfort of their homes for this delightful hour of live music and creative learning.
“We think you will be energized,” said Northwoods Strings manager-director Betty Braunstein. “We think your imagination will soar. We think your heart will be uplifted.”
Those wishing to participate can register to receive a Zoom invitation via www.nwstrings.org, by calling (715) 609-9436, or by emailing nwstringsmusic@gmail.com. Registration closes at 2 pm on the day of the event.”
For more information, please visit www.nwstrings.org, call (715) 609-9436, or email nwstringsmusic@gmail.com.
