The history of the former Tuscobia railroad line that ran from Rice Lake to Park Falls, bisecting southern Sawyer County, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire-Barron County.
Arlyn Coby, author of the recently published “The Park Falls Line — the History of the Omaha Railway Branch Line from Tuscobia to Park Falls,” will describe the bygone times of building and operating the Tuscobia railroad line.
After 1900, when Knapp Stout & Company had depleted its source of pine logs that could be floated to lumber mills in Rice Lake and Menomonie, railroads became the solution to transporting the remaining hardwood logs that could not be floated.
Colby will bring intriguing stories about towns along the 74-mile corridor, focusing on the area from Tuscobia Junction, just north of Rice Lake, to Mile Post 12.4 in Birchwood.
Congress designated most of this section of trail on July 27, 1984 as part of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.
Colby will recount how the last train pulled into Park Falls on April 10, 1965, and Alice and Ray Hilfiker will describe how their mother, Hulda Hilfiker, was instrumental in persuading Gov. Warren Knowles to purchase the corridor for Wisconsin’s second state recreation trail.
The Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance is sponsoring the program as part of its annual meeting, which will convene from 6 to 6:30 p.m. A social period with light snacks, coffee and juice is scheduled from 6:30 to 7, to be followed by Colby’s presentation.
For more information, call (715) 416-4945.
