Hello, music lovers. This is the kind of weather snowmobilers love, and after a day of snowmobiling maybe some live music will hit the spot.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Hayden Ashworth, Lakewoods Resort, 8 p.m., 794-2561

Friday, Jan. 24

Sonofmel, The Whistle Punk, 7 p.m., 957-0222

Bare Bones, Round Man Brewery, 7 p.m., 939-1800

The Whiskies, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274

The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002

Saturday, Jan. 25

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Blue Moon Drive, The Pour House, 9 p.m., 868-4635

Last Open Road, Paradise Shores 4, 7 p.m., 595-4224

The Whiskies, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274

Saints of Circumstance, Trails End Resort, 8 p.m., 634-2423

Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648

Sunday, Jan. 26

Celtic Music Sessions, Farmstead Creamery and Café, 2 p.m., 462-3453

That is what I know this week. Enjoy the music and I will catch ‘ya on the flip side.

