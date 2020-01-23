Hello, music lovers. This is the kind of weather snowmobilers love, and after a day of snowmobiling maybe some live music will hit the spot.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Hayden Ashworth, Lakewoods Resort, 8 p.m., 794-2561
Friday, Jan. 24
Sonofmel, The Whistle Punk, 7 p.m., 957-0222
Bare Bones, Round Man Brewery, 7 p.m., 939-1800
The Whiskies, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274
The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002
Saturday, Jan. 25
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
Blue Moon Drive, The Pour House, 9 p.m., 868-4635
Last Open Road, Paradise Shores 4, 7 p.m., 595-4224
The Whiskies, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274
Saints of Circumstance, Trails End Resort, 8 p.m., 634-2423
Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648
Sunday, Jan. 26
Celtic Music Sessions, Farmstead Creamery and Café, 2 p.m., 462-3453
That is what I know this week. Enjoy the music and I will catch ‘ya on the flip side.
