Hello, music lovers. Is there still live music out there? Absolutely! You just have to look around to find some. Here’s what I found this week.
Friday, Sept. 18
Boulder lodge House Band, The Boulder Lodge, 5:30 p.m., 462-3002
Orange Sunshine, Paradise Shores 4, 6 p.m., 595-4224
Sam Dusissto, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
Saturday, Sept. 19
Crescent Moon, The Sawmill Saloon, 3 p.m., 634-5660
Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648
High Octane, The Rivers Edge Saloon, 9 p.m., 634-2631
Whiskey and Topaz, Paul’s Pizza Den, 8 p.m., 354-7058
JFT Lite, Trails End Resort, 3 p.m., 634-2423
Roxie, Birch Lakes Resort, 6 p.m., 354-3880
Shirts and Skins, Ted’s Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424
Six to Midnight, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
2nd Time Around, Whitetail Ridge Campground, 7 p.m., 469-3309
Sunday, Sept. 20
Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, Paradise Shores 4, 1 p.m., 595-4424
That is the column for this week. Try to be a little more wonderful and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
