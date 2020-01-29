Hello, music lovers. We are getting a little slower in the music scene but there is still music in the air.

Friday, Jan. 31

The Boulder Lodge House Band, The Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002

Larry’s Drifters, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274

Saturday, Feb. 1

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

South of 8, Glory B’s Irish Pub, 4 p.m., 868-3990

Larry’s Drifters, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274

Hairbangers Ball, Sevenwinds Casino Convention Center, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274

The Circuit Breakers, Trails End Resort, 9 p.m., 634-2423

Hey Joe, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

Sonofmel, Draper Cabin Fever Reliever, 10 a.m.

That is all I know this week. Keep lookin’ for music and you will surely find it. Keep smiling and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

