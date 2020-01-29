Hello, music lovers. We are getting a little slower in the music scene but there is still music in the air.
Friday, Jan. 31
The Boulder Lodge House Band, The Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002
Larry’s Drifters, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274
Saturday, Feb. 1
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
South of 8, Glory B’s Irish Pub, 4 p.m., 868-3990
Larry’s Drifters, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274
Hairbangers Ball, Sevenwinds Casino Convention Center, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274
The Circuit Breakers, Trails End Resort, 9 p.m., 634-2423
Hey Joe, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
Sonofmel, Draper Cabin Fever Reliever, 10 a.m.
That is all I know this week. Keep lookin’ for music and you will surely find it. Keep smiling and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.