Meet Your Neighbor: LaNell McGuire

She makes our homes better. She knows flooring, window treatments, cabinetry, countertops, paint and just about anything else needed to build, renovate or update a house.
LaNell McGuire has over 20 years of experience in an industry that most of us can’t begin to talk about or make a decision on. She is the manager and designer at the Floor to Ceiling store here in Hayward.
Born and raised in Wheatland, Wyoming, the county seat of Platte County in southeastern Wyoming, LaNell has her BA in English education from the University of Wyoming. She has been married to Tim for 32 years. He is a house painter and they have two children: a son who is a mechanical engineer and lives in the Twin Cities with his wife; and a daughter who works for a financial investment firm in Phoenix.
They also have a dog of many breeds, Koda, and two granddogs — a Chihuahua (in Phoenix) and a Newfoundland (in Chaska).
From Wheatland, Wyoming to Hayward there are 946 miles. How did you decide it was a move to Hayward that you wanted?
“Basically, we followed my mother here. We came to Hayward to visit her over spring break in 1999, fell in love with the area, found jobs, sold our house in Wyoming, bought a house here without having seen it, and moved to Hayward that August.”
Tell us about your job at Floor to Ceiling and what you do there.
“I am the manager and a designer at the store, and I have been here since 1999. Floor to Ceiling is an interior design showroom and we have a really lovely store that features cabinets, countertops, flooring and window treatments — with an almost overwhelming number of options.
“I manage a wonderful staff that really doesn’t need much managing, and I work with a lot of lovely clients and fabulous contractors.”
It must be very challenging, if not tough, trying to please so many people.
“It can be challenging. I just try my very best to be respectful of my clients’ time and their money, and when things go wrong (because sometimes no matter how hard you try, they do), you acknowledge the problem and try to come up with the best solution. I would say, too, that my clients are generally people I enjoy getting to know and catching up with over the years — I think the more I listen to them, the more I know what I need to do to make them happy (or at the very least satisfied) with the final outcome.”
How did you get into this field?
“My mother worked at the Floor to Ceiling store when I started, so I found out about the job from her, but I was not completely new to the trade. In Wyoming, we had a furniture store and a hardware store, so I grew up in both retail and decorating. I remember going on drapery installations with my mother, learning how to hang, pleat and steam them. I loved creating vignettes in our furniture store and doing window displays for our hardware store.”
Do you have an unusual or funny or particularly challenging project you did?
“Well, I think this is kind of surreal: there are sometimes whole projects when I don’t meet the client, or if I do, it’s at the very end of a project. If I talk with someone on the phone to get a sense of what they are doing, I’ll go to their house, get some ideas together for them, email them drawings and pictures, complete the project for them, and send them pictures when it’s done (or they can see the completed project next time they are up). I think that is such an amazing leap of faith on their part.
One of the coolest projects we did was a storybook house. It was on the Chippewa Flowage, and the house was just adorable. It was small but so quaint and full of thoughtful touches.”
What is the most challenging part of your work?
“Paperwork. I loathe it. That, for me, is a huge challenge/obstacle.”
Do you get a lot of satisfaction from your work?
“I love what I do. I have had so many jobs before I took this one, and I could do them for a year or a year and a half, then I was bored. After 20 years here, I am seldom bored. I am always meeting new people, creating lots of different looks, and working with ever-changing products.”
How many customers on average are you always dealing with?
“I would say somewhere between 20 and 30, but they are all in different phases — measure, design, quote, order, work orders, etc.”
How is the industry looking for 2020 — what are some of the trends?
“One of the best aspects of my job is seeing the new introductions, which come out about this time of year. We do hear that white and gray will be moving away and that warmer grays/beiges/blacks will be coming in — and we are seeing that color trend in the new flooring introductions.
Greens and blues are strong as are brushed brass and matte black finishes (and mixing metal finishes). Tile is also getting really fun with great patterns and textures.
We are going to be seeing cleaner, more contemporary lines and lighter coastal finishes.”
