Spider Lake resident and author Marnie Mamminga on Monday, Aug. 31, will appear on a live audiobook club discussion of her award-winning memoir “Return to Wake Robin: One Cabin in the Heyday of Northwoods Resorts.”
The Facebook live event will take place at 2 p.m. on the Society Press Facebook page, www.facebook.com/whspress. The discussion will be driven by conversation-sparking questions as well questions from the audience posted in the Facebook comments and answered live by the author.
Bookended by the close of the logging era and the 1970s shift to modern lake homes, “Return to Wake Robin” re-lives the days of the humble family cabin, of the camaraderie and friendships among resort workers and vacationers, the call of the weekly square dance, and the splash announcing a perfectly executed cannonball — tracing a time and experience that will resonate with anyone who spent their summers “Up North.”
There is still time to listen to or read this lively memoir. The audiobook version may be downloaded at bit.ly/returntowakerobin or can be found at local bookstores or in the online store at bit.ly/2Qa2s7I.
The “Return to Wake Robin” audiobook was created in partnership with Wisconsin Public Radio’s Chapter A Day program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.