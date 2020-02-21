Creating birthday cards
The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will present a workshop about making birthday cards from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the library meeting room. Participants will learn how to make homemade cards that would be perfect for someone who loves ice cream.
Instructor Mary Zych will describe a seven-step ink layering process to create the primary image of an ice cream sundae. Materials to make 2 cards will be provided but participants should bring their own scissors. The class is free, but donations are welcome.
The class is limited to the first 12 who pre-register by Feb. 24. To sign up, call the library at (715) 634-2161 or stop by the circulation desk. The class is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Bats are our friends
The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will present a workshop about the bats of Wisconsin, what is being done to protect these important animals, and how individuals can get involved. The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the library meeting room.
Presenter Brian Heeringa, a wildlife biologist with the Washburn Ranger District of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, will describe how bats play an important and unique role in our world and are vitally important not only to the health of the environment, but also to people’s health. The majority of bats in the U.S. are the primary predators of nighttime flying insects; other bats around the world also act as pollinators and seed dispersers. Bats make up nearly one quarter of all mammal species in the world, but face many threats such as the devastating disease called white-nose syndrome.
The event is presented by the Friends of the Library.
Lego Club meets on fourth Tuesdays
The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library Lego Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Meeting dates for 2020 are Feb. 25, March 24, April 28 and May 26.
The club is open to all kids and teens, ages 3 to 18. Children under the age of 12 must have adult supervision. A theme or challenge will be presented, followed by 40 minutes of free build. All Legos are provided. The children’s creations will be displayed in the Children’s Room for several weeks after each program.
Anyone wishing to contribute Legos to the library collection or donate funds for the Lego Club may submit them to the library.
Camera Club announces photo contest
Patrons of the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library can vote for their favorite photo from the Hayward Camera Club from now until the end of February. Just come up to the front desk, and ask for two beads, then place a bead in the jar in front of your favorite two photos. The contest entries are located on the fireplace mantle near the newspapers and magazines in the adult area of the library.
For more information about the Hayward Camera Club, which meets at 6:30 p.m. monthly on the second Wednesday at the library, contact Eric Drecko at (715) 634-0879. (Note: the club will meet on Feb. 26 this month due to a scheduling conflict).
For more information on any of these events, call the library at (715) 634-2161 or visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com.
