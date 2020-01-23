Indianhead Community Action Agency, Inc. (ICAA) has announced a philanthropic investment of $6,250 by Associated Bank in the agency’s Business Development Program through the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association (WISCAP).
ICAA CEO Jennifer Shearer said Associated Bank and WISCAP share a common goal of creating stronger communities through economic development.
“This investment specifically will expand access for low- and moderate-income communities in the area of small business,” she said. In addition, it will increase staff capacity and give ICAA the ability to bolster case management, client identification and enrollment in trainings related to business development.
“We are excited to expand our business development services, thanks to the investment made by Associated Bank and WISCAP,” Shearer said.
Grant funds will be used to assist clients in Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor and Washburn Counties.
For more information about ICAA or to reach the Business Development Program, call (715) 532-4222 or visit www.indianheadcaa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.