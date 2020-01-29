Local favorites Molly and the Danger Band make a long-awaited return Thursday, Feb. 6, as featured artists for the First Thursday Music Series, a monthly benefit at and for The Park Center in downtown Hayward.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Admission is a free-will donation at the door.
The band, whose current lineup features Molly Otis, Randy Wydra and Tom Draughon, served as the original hosts of the First Thursday series that debuted more than a decade ago. Subsequent hosts include the popular father-and-son duo Sean and Ian Okamoto and the current host, Spooner-based singer-songwriter Chad Kostner, who recently released his first full-length album of original material, “Highway 63.”
The Danger Band started in 2006 when Otis crawled onto a three foot wide ledge, hovering eight feet above a glass top bar at her popular bistro and live music venue, The Pavilion in downtown Hayward. The ledge came to be known as the Danger Stage, which is where the band got its name. When Otis invited friends to join her on the Danger Stage, the combination of musicians and talents gelled into a distinct sound that has been entertaining people ever since.
Many have heard or seen Molly Otis as the front person for Warner recording artists Molly and the Heymakers. Another of the Danger Stage survivors is Randy Wydra, who sings, lays down the bass lines, adds acoustic guitar and even plays drums with his feet. A more recent addition to the Danger Band is Tom Draughon, an acknowledged master of traditional Appalachian music and consummate instrumentalist.
For more information, visit thedangerband.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.