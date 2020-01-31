Music from three centuries will be played by three ensembles at the Red Cedar Symphony’s third annual HomeGrown Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.
In its first two years, this newest addition to the RCS concert calendar has delivered outstanding performances by some of the symphony’s most talented musicians. This year will be no exception, with works by Haydn and Schubert contrasted with modern composers including Jay Unger, Rick Sowash and John Williams.
One of the ensembles, “Into the Woods,” will feature Jim Hurst on marimba and Carol McDowall on violin. For this unusual combination of instruments Hurst has arranged three pieces — “Precious Lord, Take My Hand;” the “Theme from Schindler’s List” and “Ashokan Farewell.”
The two other groups performing are traditional string quartets, the perfect ensemble for a cozy winter afternoon. The Lakeside Quartet will perform Sowash’s “Pastoral for Flute and Strings” and Haydn’s “Quartet in D major” and the Red Cedar String Quartet will play Schubert’s “Quartet No. 14 in D Minor,” the famous “Death and the Maiden.”
The intimate concert provides an excellent opportunity to hear what a small group of musicians can do with extraordinary works of music. Bethany Lutheran is located at 35 West Messenger St. in Rice Lake. Tickets are $15, with those 21 and under admitted free.
Established in 1983 and housed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, the RCS draws classical musicians from throughout northwestern Wisconsin, including Rice Lake, Osseo, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Spooner, Chetek, Gordon, Trego, Springbrook, Bruce, Hayward, Cable, Winter, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Foster. For more information, visit www.RedCedarSymphony.org.
