The 19th annual Hemlock Creek snowshoe hike is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Murphy Flowage Recreation area in Rusk County south of the Village of Birchwood.
A choice of three hikes, sponsored by the Blue Hills and Superior Lobe Chapters of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, will step off from the log shelter at the Murphy Flowage Recreation Area. Guided hikes of one, three and seven miles are offered. The seven miler starts at 1 p.m. with the shorter hikes starting at about 1:15 p.m.
Snowshoe participants are encouraged to arrive early before hitting the trail and gather around the bonfire or mingle in the shelter for snacks and hot cider.
The 7-mile snowshoers will cover the entire Hemlock Creek Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and finish at Cheers Restaurant at Tagalong Golf Course and Restaurant. As an option, everyone can congregate at Cheers around 4:30 p.m. and exchange experiences.
Participants should dress appropriately for weather conditions using a layer system to regulate for comfort. Poles may be helpful particularly when hiking down a steep hill.
A limited number of loaner snowshoes provided by the Ladysmith School District are available. Loaner snowshoe reservations can be made by contacting Jim Kurz at (715) 532-7246 or jbrekkekurz@centurytel.net.
The hikes and the 7-mile shuttle, snacks and loaner snowshoes are available free of charge.
The Murphy Flowage Recreation Area is off Rusk County’s Highway F, eight miles south of the Village of Birchwood. For those traveling from Rice Lake or Weyerhaeuser, its 4-½ miles north of the junction of County highways O and F.
More information is available by calling Don Erickson (715) 416-4945.
Since cell phone reception is questionable at Murphy Flowage Recreation Area, phone contact will not be available after 10 a.m. on the day of the event.
It is appreciated if participants RSVP to indicate hike preference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.