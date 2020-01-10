Author Mark Neuzil

Author Mark Neuzil.

The rich and long history of North America's most important watercraft, the canoe, will be the subject of a presentation and book signing by author Mark Neuzil at the Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum in Spooner (312 N. Front St.) on Friday, Jan. 17. The talk and signing begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Neuzil is professor and chair of the journalism program at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. A frequent speaker and writer on environmental issues, he is the author or co-author of eight books, including “Canoes: A Natural History in North America” (with Norman Sims). He has worked for the Associated Press, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and was a licensed wilderness guide and summer park ranger as a young man.

Neuzil also will be signing copies of his book, which will be available for purchase. Visitors also are invited to attend a reception and happy hour prior to the presentation and to tour the museum starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call (715) 635-2479 or email info@WisconsinCanoeHeritageMuseum.org.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments