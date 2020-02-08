About a week from now amidst the Valentine’s Day hoopla, some of us may be concentrating on sweet treats to give our loved ones (those recipes in next week’s column.) I thought I’d now share some special brunch recipes I prepared for the upcoming occasion.
This tasty family-style sweet and savory pancake recipe, adapted from Taste of Home magazine to reduce the sugar, is perfect for a Northwoods winter meal any time of day, or during the Birkie — or just because. The pitcher of a refreshing tropical cocktail, featuring nutritious gingerroot and no added sugar, almost makes us recall the sunshine!
Apple Bacon
Skillet Pancake
4 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped (preferably smoky and flavored, such as raspberry/chipotle, peppered, etc.)
1 large apple, peeled and sliced
1 tbsp. brown sugar
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
¼-½ tsp. ground white pepper, optional
1 cup whole wheat pastry flour (or all-purpose)
1-2 tbsp. sugar
1½ tsp. baking powder
1 large egg, room temp.
¾ cup whole milk
1 tbsp. butter, melted and cooled
½ tsp. vanilla extract
Optional: pure maple syrup and powdered sugar
1. Preheat oven 375 degrees. In medium oven-proof skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon to drain on paper towels, reserving bacon drippings.
2. Add apple slices to the skillet with drippings and sauté over medium-high heat until crisp tender, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and sprinkle evenly with reserved bacon, brown sugar, cinnamon and optional pepper.
3. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking powder. In a large measuring cup, combine egg, milk, butter and vanilla extract and stir into the dry ingredients just until moistened; pour over the apples in skillet.
4. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Run a knife around the edge of the pan and immediately invert onto a large serving plate. Cut into wedges to serve with maple syrup and powdered sugar, if desired.
Serves 4 to 6.
Pineapple Ginger Mojitos
(To make only 2-3 drinks, divide ingredients in half, muddle in each glass.)
3 cups pineapple juice
3 1½-inch chunks of fresh gingerroot (no need to peel)
1 cup fresh mint leaves
Juice of 2 limes
3 limes, sliced
1¼ cup spiced rum
1½ cup club soda, or to taste
Plenty of crushed ice
Optional garnish: lime slices and fresh pineapple cut into ‘sticks’ or skewered cubes
1. Place pineapple juice and gingerroot in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until liquid has reduced by half. Let cool to room temperature; remove and discard ginger.
2. In heavy pitcher, place about 1 cup of mint leaves, lime juice and lime slices. Add reduced pineapple-ginger juice and muddle with a wooden spoon. Fill pitcher about two-thirds full of crushed ice, then pour in the spiced rum. Top with club soda and mix again. Serve garnished with fresh mint leaves, lime slices and pineapple, if desired.
Serves about 6 to 8.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.