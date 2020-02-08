This Russian city girl is now an American plant expert

At the far end of Michael Heim’s Ethnobotany classroom at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College on Wednesday, Jan. 29 sat a woman who seemed to know a medicinal or cosmetic use for every plant Heim mentioned.
When it came to onions, she gave the class a recipe for a homemade cough syrup with chopped onions smothered in honey.
With garlic, she said, one clove seeped in olive oil in a double boiler over water for 15 minutes would cure an earache with one or two drops.
For over an hour and a-half she added to the class and had the other students turning around and leaning in.
For a newcomer, the most noticeable thing about the petite woman with the vast knowledge of plants is her voice — nearly perfect English with a Russian accent.
Yulia Welk is known by many as an instructor in wild plants and remedies and the maker of all-natural lip balms and facial creams and more.
And now she is also a guest lecturer in Heim’s class on how people of different areas of the world use plants in unique ways.
Welk has lived in the area for 17 years and is an American citizen. But she grew up in Russia, attended university in St. Petersburg and majored in economics and management.
She met her husband, George Welk, in 2001 while she was working at Telemark Lodge on a seasonal work visa. She returned to Russia to finish her degree in St. Petersburg and then returned to America to marry George and become the mother of two boys.
“I used to be a city girl, but now when I go to Minneapolis I want to run back home,” she said. “I just want the forest and plants.”
Home now is the Cable area where she is raising her family and running her business— Yulia’s Natural Skin Care. She is known for her natural and organic skincare products and also for her vast knowledge of native plants and their medicinal uses. Her mission is to educate people so they make better choices for the environment and their health.
“I feel the plants are whispering to me, ‘Yulia, tell people about us,’ and people get inspired and start going back to nature and what the earth provides for us,” she said.
In Russia, she said, more people are accustomed to using herbs and wild plants for medicinal uses and food.
“My mother grew coriander and we gargled with coriander,” she said. “We went in the spring to pick fresh nettles and we made soup. We picked wood sorrel from the lawn and ate it.”
When she moved to the Cable area to marry George, who is a biology major, he would take her on long walks in the woods and she would notice all the plants, picking many to take back home to identify and research.
A desire to have a Russian herbal facial cream without ordering it from Russia inspired her to make her own with local plants. That eventually led to a line of natural creams and lip balms.
Through research and reading herbal manuals (Russian and English), she developed her own shampoos, hand lotions and toothpastes.
When the family obtained a goat, she began using its milk in soaps and shampoo products.
A woman who had a history of skin cancer asked Welk if she could develop a natural product for age spots.
“I researched and made a cream with 12 different herbs, some of them I collected and some of them I bought that don’t grow around here,” she said. “They naturally lighten the skin and they balance the pigmentation, and over time you use it, and it really works.”
She even developed an oil-based product for thinning hair that stimulates growth from dead follicles.
Another practice she brought from Russia was drinking tea. Many Russians, she said, drink up to six cups of black tea a day.
She learned an old Russian process for fermenting the fireweed plant that grows here in abundance as a weed. She makes teas from the flower of the basswood tree picked in July and offered those ethnobotany students a birch tea, which is high in zinc, she said.
She also makes peppermint, nettle, raspberry and blended teas, and a tea from the horsetail plant, that tall stiff plant that usually grows in wet areas that pioneers used for scrubbing dishes because of the silica inside.
“I often tell people our medicine and our food is right underneath our feet,” she said.
She is often surprised that the medicine people need can be found in plants, sometimes right outside their doors. One example is horsetail, that in a tea, she claims, helps with anti-aging and helps the lungs and bones.
“As we age, we don’t need as much calcium, but we really need silica to hold it all together,” she said. “It’s like glue and makes the bones strong and is good for the kidneys and skin and hair.”
Pressing her mission, she advises that there are alternatives to plastics for packaging, that cloth diapers are better for the environment than disposable, and that bear fat, which hunters might throw away, has hundreds of useful applications including skin rubs or for cooking.
For her personal story, when she talks about what it has been like to go from a Russian to American citizen, she naturally uses a plant metaphor.
“You hear that if you rip a plant out of its soil and replant it, that it takes a while for the plant to get accustomed, and the same happened for me,” she said. “I had an identity crisis. In Russia I just finished university and I could go find a job, but when I moved here my language was not that great and I didn’t know anybody, and my diploma here in the woods was kind of useless.”
After moving to Cable, she began feeling more at home when she secured a job with a chiropractor. When her first son was born she stayed home to homeschool and explore plants and tend the family’s large garden, eventually starting her business.
She misses her family and friends back in Russia and visits every three to five years.
“It’s complicated,” she said when asked how she thinks of herself, Russian or American?
“I go back home and they call me an American, and when I’m here people still refer to me as Russian. It’s just a mix of things,” she said “There are a lot of great things here and there are good things in Russia, but I guess it was my destiny to move to a different country and continue living here and have my family here.”
Leaving Russia and living in America, she gained a perspective on the land of her birth.
“I feel like you don’t know your own culture until you go somewhere else,” she said. “We are all great people. We can be friends. We all want to have families and places to live and places to work and just be happy. It’s politics that gets on top of that, but underneath we all want to be friends with one another.”
Info
For more information on Yulia’s Natural Skin Care and other products go to www.yulias.net and search Facebook for Yulia Welk and Instagram at yulia_welk.
