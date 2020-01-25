Local artist Sara Balbin, a Drummond resident and well-known cultural leader in northern Wisconsin, has been awarded the 2020 Academy Fellows Award by the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters.
Seven recipients were chosen and will receive their awards at an April 17 awards celebration in Madison. The academy describes Balbin in its press release as a “Creative force, community leader and bridge between cultures; few artists have had a greater influence in the Upper Midwest than Sara Balbin.”
Balbin’s works are as numerous as they are diverse: founder and first president of the Cable Hayward Area Regional Arts Council (CHARAC); leader in the establishment and growth of the Park Center; co-founder of the Seeley Namekagon Arts and Music Festival; supporter and activist in the Bayfield-Ashland-Washburn-based Chequamegon Bay Art Council; columnist for Forest & Lakes Month magazine titled “For the Love of Art” that advocates for artists, events, councils and health benefits of art; and currently curator and former director on the Board of Directors for the Cable-Namakagon Historical Museum.
One cannot visit or live in the Northwoods without appreciating the numerous large metal, stone and wood sculptures found in public places, businesses and homes, created by Balbin, who has been commissioned by museums, colleges, town governments, tribal entities, nonprofit organizations and individuals on both regional and national levels.
It is Balbin’s work as an art therapist, however, that has brought meaning, recognition and a level of satisfaction to individuals with disabilities.
As the academy points out, “Collaborating with existing vocational and social service programs in Ashland and Hayward, she helped develop two nonprofit card businesses that integrated and supported the organization’s clientele.
Taking this focus on disability a step further, in 2012 she co-founded See My Art, Inc. (SMART), a nonprofit organization designed to integrate artworks by disabled artists into websites, events, public venues, even a grant-funded coloring book.”
Balbin commented that her “The See My Art, Inc. coloring book publication was supported by a PEO Sarah Marshall Grant submitted by Patty Vanlandschoot of Chapter DM, Hayward.
Also in 2012, Balbin’s book, “Spirit of the Ojibwe: Images of Lac Courte Oreilles Elders,” was published, reflecting her long relationship with the LCO tribal community and illuminating the history of the elders through 32 tribal elder oil portraits that tell the story of each individual.
“The collection represents the generational heritage of this unique community,” the academy said.
Balbin said she was nominated by Peter Nordgren of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, who knew of her work through the 125th UWS Alumni Celebration when she was recognized for professional accomplishments, community volunteer efforts and support of the University’s mission.
The Record asked Balbin what the award means to her and what she is most proud of.
“I’m honored that my life work is being recognized by an Academy that has such wonderful guiding values — curiosity, critical thinking, creativity and civil discourse,” she said. “This recognition is shared with my fellow Northwoods artists, my family as well as friends, and everyone that has supported or worked with me on public sculptures, art councils, events, and the See My Art, Inc. Board whose mission is ‘Unlocking Doors and Minds through Art for Individuals with Disabilities.’”
Balbin added, “From Havana, Cuba, to the Chequamegon area of northwestern Wisconsin is quite a cross-cultural passage. I have remained in the northland because of the freedom to pursue my art and ideas, as well as the sense of adventure and survival that keeps me engaged with life. I am grateful for my community, kind friends, and the opportunity to establish and nurture a family in this beautiful, peaceful and inspiring natural environment.”
Other Wisconsin recipients of the 2020 Fellows Award are Kimberly M. Blaeser of Burlington, Richard R. Burgess of Madison, Mik Derks of Madison, Hallet J. “Bud” Harris of De Pere, J. Val Klump of Milwaukee and Nasia Safdar of Madison.
The April awards ceremony will be open to the public with registration beginning March 2.
Established by the Academy in 1982, the Wisconsin Academy Fellows Award recognizes educators, researchers, mentors, artists, and civic or business leaders from across Wisconsin who have made substantial contributions to the cultural life and welfare of Wisconsin and its people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.